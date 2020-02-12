Tamara Taylor Of "October Faction" Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series

Based on the successful comic, the Netflix series, "October Faction," follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their children Geoff and Viv Allen.

As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris try to hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

