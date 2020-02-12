Global  

Tamara Taylor Of "October Faction" Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series

Tamara Taylor Of 'October Faction' Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series

Tamara Taylor Of "October Faction" Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series

Based on the successful comic, the Netflix series, "October Faction," follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their children Geoff and Viv Allen.

As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris try to hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Lynn_in_Atlanta

Lynn S. RT @geraghtyvl: Our @TamaraTaylor Of #OctoberFaction Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series https://t.co/6UMZb9SJRI @BUILDseriesN… 24 minutes ago

geraghtyvl

Linda Geraghty Our @TamaraTaylor Of #OctoberFaction Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series https://t.co/6UMZb9SJRI… https://t.co/D5xvnNYhGH 38 minutes ago

mviegut

Mark Viegut @olskool888 October Faction. Tamara Taylor is bad a$$ 2 days ago

DevMichaelJones

Devon Michael Jones @Deborah_Cox October Faction with Tamara Taylor. 2 days ago

EmbraAgain

Iain Lowson Kinda digging 'October Faction'. The stuff with the kids can sometimes be a bit cringy. Dialogue is a lot of fun. T… https://t.co/X3KotOXF2a 6 days ago


Tamara Taylor's 'October Faction' Character, Deloris, Is A Badass [Video]Tamara Taylor's "October Faction" Character, Deloris, Is A Badass

"October Faction" star Tamara Taylor breaks down her character, Deloris, the monter hunting matriarch from the graphic novel of the same name. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:51Published

From Monsters To Racism, Netflix's 'October Faction' Takes On Literal And Metaphorical Monsters [Video]From Monsters To Racism, Netflix's "October Faction" Takes On Literal And Metaphorical Monsters

Actress Tamara Taylor, who plays Deloris in "October Faction," talks about how the Netflix sci-fi series deals with all types of monsters. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:17Published

