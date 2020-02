'He had no right' Carjacking leaves Milwaukee mother distraught

Right."))RIGHT NOW AT FIVE --SHE WAS GETTING READY TO TAKEHER DAUGHTER TO SCHOOL.INSTEAD, SHE'S THE VICTIM OF ACRIME THAT LEFT HER DISTRAUGHT.CARJACKERS TARGETED HER MONDAYMORNING -- WHILE SHE CLEANEDSNOW OFF HER CAR.NEW AT 5 --OUR TONY ATKINS TALKS WITHTHAT WOMAN... WHO LATERLEARNED HER CAR WAS CHASED BYPOLICE -- AND DESTROYED IN ACRASH."He had noright.

If hewouldn't have did what he did,we wouldn't have crossedpaths.SELCY PERKINS SAYS SHEWAS JUST STARTING HER DAY -GETTING READY TO TAKE HERDAUGHTERS TO SCHOOL AROUND7:30 MONDAY MORNING.

14:47:10- "I started my car andstarted to get the snow off mycar when I felt someone pushme." THAT'S WHEN SHE SAYS AMAN CARJACKED HER.

- "By timeit registered that someone ispushing me, my car is speedingoff with snow all over it."POLICE SAY OFFICERS LOCATEDSELCY'S STOLEN MAZDA NEAR 36THAND MARION AROUND 2 MONDAYAFTERNOON.

WHEN OFFICERS TRIEDTO GET THE DRIVER TO PULLOVER, INVESTIGATORS SAY HETOOK OFF INSTEAD AND A CHASEENSUED.THAT PURSUIT ENDED IN ACRASH - NEAR HAMPTON ANHOPKINS WHEN THE DRIVERSMASHED SELCY'S CAR INTO THISWHITE D-P-W TRUCK.

POLICE TOOKTHE DRIVER AND A PASSENGERINTO CUSTODY WHILE PARAMEDICSTOOK THE PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEETO THE HOSPITAL WITH A HEADINJURY.

- "That truck wasbought for my daughters to beable to take care of mydaughters and go where we wantto and when we want to." SELCYIS UPSET HER CAR ENDED UPBEING USED TO HURT SOMEONE ANDPUT COUNTLESS OTHERS INDANGER.

14:49:49 - "To knowthat someone could lose theirlife because someone tooksomething from me and used itfor a weapon eats me upinside." POLICE SAY THE D-P-WEMPLOYEE IS AT HOMERECOVERING.

INVESTIGATORS HAVENOT RELEASED THE NAMES OF THETWO MEN TAKEN INTO AS THEYHAVE NOT YET BEEN FORMALLYCHARGED.REPORTING NEAR HOPKINSAND HAMPTON.

TONY ATKINS,TODAY'S TMJ4