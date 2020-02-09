Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

TMJ4 News spoke with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt who is live in New Hampshire as voters continue to cast their ballot in the primary election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

WE ARE JOINED NOW BY LESTERHOLT FROM NBC'S NIGHTLY NEWSWHO IS LIVE IN NEW HAMPSHIREAS VOTERS CONTINUE TO CASTTHEIR BALLOT IN THE PRIMARYELECTION.

LESTER THANKS FORMAKING TIME FOR US.

HOW ARETHINGS GOING THERE?lester you had the chance tosit down with senator berniesanders---bernie senator down withchance to sit had the lesteryohad the chance to sit downwith senator berniesanders---- did he talk aboutiowa-- and what are histhoughts about new hampshire.for democrats this all leadsto the democratic nationalconvention which comes tomilwaukee in july.What's his day like when hetakes Nightly NewsAND TO SEE LESTER'S FULLREPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE TUNEINTO NBC NIGHTLY NEWS RIGHTHERE ON TODAY'S TMJ4 STARTINGAT 5-



Recent related news from verified sources

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders, Buttigieg leading in New Hampshire

The Democratic candidates made last minute appeals to New Hampshire voters today, two days ahead of...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Polls About To Close In New Hampshire On Primary Election Day [Video]Polls About To Close In New Hampshire On Primary Election Day

The Democratic frontrunners are looking to capitalize on the results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:03Published

How drug use in Manitowoc County has impacted the need for foster parents [Video]How drug use in Manitowoc County has impacted the need for foster parents

The number of children in need of foster care in Mantiowoc County has more than doubled in the last five years, according to Manitowoc County Human Services.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.