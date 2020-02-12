Chukars fall to Billings in series opener

A five--game losing streak on sunday, the idaho falls chukars welcomed in the best team from the north tonight.... the chukars hosting billings tonight... that little one's ready for some baseball at the ball park....-- billings started hot right away... it's t-j friedl ling one to deep left--center... off nick heath's glove... it goes for a lead--off triple... his first of the season... -- two batters later..

Taylor trammell... chops it angelo castellano's head at second... friedl will score easily... mustangs take a 1--0 lead... -- andres machado settled down on the mound.... he strikesout montrell marshall to end the inning with no more damage.... -- then... top five... machado gets morgan lofstrom on strikes... machado went five innings... he struck out five... gave up six hits and one earned run.... he didn't walk a batter... -- the chukars tied the game in the sixth.... scott moss tosses one in the dirt..

Nick heath dives in safely for the run... chukars scored two in the innning to take the lead.... but the chukars trail it in the 9th.... looking around the pioneer league...great falls beats ogden... 7--6... and helena defeats grand junction 12--5..

So the chukars won't lose a game on the raptors or rockies.... in missoula... the orem owlz beat the osprey...