Baby Delivered by CHP Officer

Bit... but first... evan: a quiet day on the job..

Turned into an unforgettable experience for one visalia c-h-p officer.

"thomas nevarez" thought he was just responding to a disabled vehicle..

But by the time he left..

He had helped deliver..

A baby.

Stef: ksee 24's janelle bludau has more from visalia..

On the unexpected call..

For help.

Janelle: it was along highway 80..

That little natalia was brought into the world.

Officer nevarez says his instincts kicked in..

And that's was helped him deliver the little baby girl safely into her mothers arms. she's just a few days old..

But this little 9 pound ten ounce baby girl..

Already has a big..

Story to tell..

After nine long months of waiting..

Baby natalia..

Was finally ready to see the world..

Mom, maribel, and dad, jaime, were on the way to the hospital..

To make that happen..

When their car..

Stopped working..

So they called for help.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "we orginally received a call at a different location, so a different officer was in route.

We had an ambulance in route at that location."

But luckily..

Officer thomas nevarez..

Was around the corner.

He arrived..

And called for e-m- s..

Then tried to keep the expectant mother..

Calm.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "i pointed out, i said look you can see the ambulance from here..

You can see their lights.

They're coming.

They're almost here."

Mom was willing to wait..

But natalia..

Had different plans.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "the next thing i know, maribel was telling jaime, she's coming, she's coming!"

With time running out..

Officer nevarez's instincts kicked in.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "i dont even know how i ended up there.

Just, i was there.

The baby's head came out, i caught her head and she came, quick.

It was very, very fast."

So at 9:25 in the morning..

On saturday..

August 13th... along the side of the road..

With cars speeding by..

And tears in her mother's eyes..

This little baby girl was brought into the world..

At the hands..

Of officer nevarez.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "she grabbed my finger with her hand and it was awesome.

She's a beautiful little girl."

That beautiful little girl..

Finally made it to the hospital..

But outside her mother's belly.

She's been resting peacefully with mom and dad..

Only interrupted a few times..

With visits from officer nevarez.

It's training..

That chp officers never expect to use..

But are always ready for..

Just in case.

Officer steve beal / pio, visalia chp "this is the side of the job that we do, that people don't always see."

What started as a normal day..

On the job..

For this chp officer..

And ended..

With an unforgettable and unexpected..

Opportunity.

Officer thomas nevarez / visalia chp "ive done and seen a lot of fun, interesting, very cool things.

This tops them all.

And i dont know how i can top delivering a baby.

That's just, it's amazing."

Janelle: officer nevarez says he plans..

To continue visiting natalia..

And her family.

And wants to stay in touch with the little girl..

As she grows up.

In the newsroom, janelle bludau, ksee 24, local news