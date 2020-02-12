Global  

Lynchburg Rail Day 2016

- train lovers took over the boonsboro ruritian club for the 38th annual rail day.more than 300 people came from up and down the east coast to see and buy model trainsand railroad memoriabilia.the blue ridge national railway historical society sponsors the event foiats.

Chairman barry moorefield says the proceeds go towards local railroad restoration projects.

"such as restoration of various railroad equipment, railroad sites, stations.

Like the locomotive in theriverside park in lynchburg we made contributions to the restoration of that.

As well as contributions to the locomotivesat the virginia transportation museum."it's a piece of history because without trains society as we know it will be way different.

That 13-year-old boy says he lost interest in collecting trains - but after attending this rail day - he might start collecting again.

