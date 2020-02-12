Morning.

Thanks for joining us at wtva news at six.

I'm sunya walls.

A local man celebrated his 100th birthday today at countrywood manor assisted living in mantachie.

That man was i.b.

Davis, a father, a husband, and a world war two veteran, who fought in normandy on d-day.

Davis told wtva news the secret to living a long life is taking care of yourself... and drinking a little wine and whiskey every once in a while.

Davis says he hopes to see several more