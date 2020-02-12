Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 100th Birthday

100th Birthday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
100th BirthdayAugust 15, 2016
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

100th Birthday

Morning.

Thanks for joining us at wtva news at six.

I'm sunya walls.

A local man celebrated his 100th birthday today at countrywood manor assisted living in mantachie.

That man was i.b.

Davis, a father, a husband, and a world war two veteran, who fought in normandy on d-day.

Davis told wtva news the secret to living a long life is taking care of yourself... and drinking a little wine and whiskey every once in a while.

Davis says he hopes to see several more



Recent related news from verified sources

Fans react to Varun's roka denial tweet

Varun Dhawan visiting Natasha Dalal’s residence last night sparked rumours of the couple getting...
IndiaTimes - Published

Rashami Desai Birthday Special: 11 times the TV diva stunned us with her fashion sense on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Here are occasions when birthday girl Rashami Desai slayed us with our fashion...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trevor Birthday [Video]Trevor Birthday

Trevor Birthday

Credit: WCBIPublished

Birthday Bunch - 02/12/20 [Video]Birthday Bunch - 02/12/20

Happy birthday to those celebrating today!

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.