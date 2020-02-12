Brooklyn Home Believed to Be Part of Underground Railroad

Global  

Local activists are fighting to save a home in Brooklyn, believed to be a part of the Underground Railroad.

Half a block from a gym, a few doors down from a new hotel and next to a brewpub with a sign boasting of 'atomic wings,' lies a modest brick building that some believe was part of the Underground Railroad.

It was built in 1848, and in a few weeks, it could be a pile of rubble.

The building located at 227 Duffield St.

Is the last remaining original structure on a block co-named 'Abolitionist Place,' due to several anti-slavery activists who lived there during the mid-1800s.
