Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung > Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart from rivals Apple and Huawei.

Freddie Joyner has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Korean cell phone maker Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its latest smart phone, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip... (NATSOUND)(ENGLISH) MARKETING DIRECTOR OF SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, REBECCA HIRST, SAYING: "But this is no ordinary smart phone" ..Which the company hopes will set it apart from its rivals Apple and Huawei.

The Z Flip, which is available this Friday, will feature the industry’s first foldable glass display - resembling a square makeup compact when folded - but matches the dimensions of most other smartphones in the market once opened.

Starting at $1,380, the Z Flip is significantly more expensive than Apple’s high-end iPhone 11 Pro model, which starts at $999.

(NATSOUND)(ENGLISH) MARKETING DIRECTOR OF SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, REBECCA HIRST, SAYING: "And we are just getting started..." This is not the first time Samsung has tried its hand at a foldable phone… Last year it introduced the Galaxy Fold, which featured a plastic display, but was largely panned in its debut.

As part of Tuesday’s debut, Samsung also unveiled three new versions of its flagship Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy S20 features powerful new cameras that now allow users to record in 8K with fast 5G wireless connectivity.

(SOUNDBITE)(ENGLISH) HEAD OF U.S. MOBILE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, DREW BLACKARD, SAYING: "8K is the future of video.

And now you can shoot it yourself, right from your phone." Samsung needs a winner to regain momentum.

It lost its No.1 smartphone position to Apple in the December quarter, according to the International Data Corporation, as cheaper iPhone 11 pricing helped the Apple enjoy its best growth performance since 2015.

Globally, Samsung also faces stiff competition from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which was a close third in market share in the fourth quarter, although the Chinese company is caught in a battle with Washington over security and technology, especially 5G.



Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •The VergeBusiness InsiderengadgetPC WorldBelfast TelegraphWebProNewsSeattle TimesWhich?AppleInsider


How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z FlipImage: Samsung Samsung announced the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during the company’s Unpacked...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

petefitto

Pete Muenrak RT @Reuters: Samsung unveiled its foldable #GalaxyZFlip phone, challenging Apple. More here: https://t.co/LQGceHI8Vw https://t.co/cul1dzcyHO 1 minute ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Samsung unveiled its foldable #GalaxyZFlip phone, challenging Apple. More here: https://t.co/Ig6jairy8m https://t.co/E6bnd3hIAc 4 minutes ago

GTNewsNetwork

Toronto News Network Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei https://t.co/nXmBNQySAP 10 minutes ago

AppleInvestNews

Apple Investor News Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei (Reuters: Technology) https://t.co/9HmytWYiUO 13 minutes ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei (Reuters: Technology) https://t.co/zoB0gS8zEK 13 minutes ago

BMUSYIMI

Brian M. Musyimi💪 Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech https://t.co/U67jTi7gGo 15 minutes ago

Iggy

Iggy Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable clamshell phone. And it's going to cost you $1,380! https://t.co/oU5rhVnFw4 16 minutes ago

affannenrique

sike RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, Galaxy S with 5G https://t.co/BsPyy9RRKk https://t.co/1b3dBoU6in 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone [Video]Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.