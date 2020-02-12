Young Owensboro Catholic Volleyball Team Still Has State

Meanwhile closer to home.... the owensboro catholic volleyball team is preparing for the upcoming season..... the lady aces are coming off an incredible season last year..... o-c went 35 and 9.... and made it to the championship game of the kentucky state tournament.... catholic hopes for a similar season this year...... ( )" "brian hardison - coach once they do figure it out and put it together they definitely will be the team to beat actually one of our goals right now is to be #1 in district and try to get passed the first round of district and hopefully take over region macey miles this team is young and a little inexperienced but wig hard work and dedication i think we can achieve our goals and go back to state this year and be just as good as last yr randallthe lady aces begin