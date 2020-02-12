Mocs Receiving Corps Expects to Shine

"now from the news 12 sports desk."

The chattanooga mocs may not return a one-thousand yard receiver from last season, but they do return three wide-outs who had 400 or more yards receiving.

Couple that with a new quarterback who can sling it, and u-t-c is excited about the potential for their passing game.

With a tremendous veteran receiving corps returning this fall, mocs coach russ huesman would like to see the ball in their hands a little more.

Huesman-"i told coach durden let's throw it a little bit more than we have in the past and give those guys some more opportunities."

Stovall-"i'm excited.

We talk about it in the meeting room all the time how excited we are about the opportunity we are given this year putting the ball up more.

We're just going to go make plays and help our team win the best we can."

Big catches always energize a team, and it's something the mocs wideouts want to accomplish in practice as well.

Board-"our main focus coming out to practice as a whole wide receiver group is to have the most energy on the field.

We kind of come out with a chip on our shoulder and try to make practice exciting."

It has been exciting for the coaches to see the receivers work with new quarterback alejandro bennifield.

Huesman-"i think we have thrown the ball really well this camp.

I hope it continues, and it shows up during the season."

Coaches never want to see the injury bug show up during the season, but it appears utc has the depth to handle it at receiver.

Board-"i know if any of us got hurt that the guy behind us will step up and make as many plays as we can.

It's cool."

Huesman-"when you've got seven that you can look at and say, we can put them in the game and feel really confident about some of them, and semi-confident about some of the other ones.

That makes you feel