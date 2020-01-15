30 in 15: Reagan County 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMID - Published reagan county reagan county 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 30 in 15: Reagan County Then our first final score show will be friday night.. Starting at about 10:20 today.. Tera talmadge goes to 3- a.. For the reagan county owls. Ken campbell 8-13 luciano deleon 22-29 angel deluna 35-44 the reagan county owls punched their tickets to the postseason in 2015...and return this season....ready for more success ken campbell " our expectations are for us to be right back there not only in the playoffs but contending for a district championship" but in order to accomplish that broncos luciano deleon sr. quarterback "everyones talking about sonora just because they're bigger stronger but we're smaller and strong they're going to be competition but we aint affraid to take it to them" angel deluna sr. defensive tackle "it's just a game that everyone doubts us on and we're here ready to prove them wrong that we're ready to play them any team on the schedule we're ready to play kids" ken campbell " well in our district the returning district champion is sonora and they've got a lot of guys back as well so that's the one that we're aiming at but every district game is a big one" the owls return a talented core group of seniors this season...that should help the team contend for a spot in the postseason ken campbell " with as many guys as we've got that's been her and coming back you know the leadership that i've got from my seniors and the experience level things should og in faster and we should be able to execute quicker " coming up tonight at 10. We continue



Recent related news from verified sources Excise tax on business: Asking the rich to pay their share is only fair Re: “No to ‘Head Tax 2.0’: Let regional housing authority do its work” [Feb. 5, Opinion]: The...

Seattle Times - Published 5 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Ronald Reagan Federal Building Evacuated After People Exposed To Unknown Substance The Ronald Reagan Federal Building was evacuated Tuesday evening Orange County Fire Authority officials investigated an unknown substance inside. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:24Published on January 15, 2020