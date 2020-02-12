KRGV Holds Annual Teach the Children

Drum roll ....the grand total is.... woooo you saw it live two weeks ago.

Channel 5's 'teach the children' telethon.

It was 19-84 when we hosted our first telethon designed to buy new clothing and school supplies for valley kids.

You get to see what's happening on air, but there is also so much that goes on behind the cameras.

Rick diaz has a look at that, in today's 'con mi gente.'

The control room is ready.

Weslaco nats guy "fifteen seconds..."

The cameras are ready.

Nats ...cheering... the 2016 teach the children telethon is on the air.

Nats tammy "who's here?

Santa fe?"

The studios at channel five have become a little crowded.

For the past year different businesses and organizations have held events to raise money just for this.

Nats guy "this year we're donating 4- thousand 500- dollars."

Nats ...zoom out to show tim and man with check... nats letty "now, let me introduce you to our teach the children producer jerry lee berg."

Jerry lee berg/krgv- tv "when you think about what it costs to provide for one child in school supplies and clothing.

And then when you think of somebody who doesn't have an income.

How do they provide?"

Nats tim "look at that..."

In 32 years the station has raised nearly 5-million dollars.

John kittleman/krgv- tv general manager "and that four- point-nine million has helped over 208-thousand children."

Nats ...cheering... cesar flores/area manager whataburger "for the pancakes we raised 31- thousand 77- dollars.

I used to be a former teacher and to me it's an honor helping children after i left the teaching field."

Ruben zeller/gen.

Mgr.

Whataburger "there's nothing more than showing up with a big smile.

Brand new school supplies.

Backpacks."

Nats tim "our good friends at peter piper pizza have supported teach the children..."

Nats lady "we're going to make a donation to teach the children.

We're magic valley riders motorcycle club."

Brandon smith/participant "oh, it's fun.

It's exciting.

And it's great to see everybody up there and hear the phones ringing.

It's great."

Paul aguayo/krgv-tv "fifteen seconds.

So, once again.

Two shot.

Do the numbers.

Call people you see behind us.

Tim reads the prompter and then we'll go from there."

Nats guy "sometimes it's hectic.

Everyone yelling on the headset."

Nats malena "we're doing facebook live of the telethon, you go to krgv."

Nats tim "it's the patchman.

The patchman."

The patchman/ktex radio "and it's hard enough just having the proper equipment.

So, if we get that maybe that makes the rest of the learning process a little easier."

Nats tim "ok, we got to make it real quick."

Nats guy "oh, tim is going to toss to ana.

Ok."

John kittleman krgv-tv general manager "and i'm real proud of our station where we take no expenses for this.

So, every dollar that we raise all goes to the school supplies and the vouchers."

Tammy meier/krgv-tv "it's always exciting because we get so much money for the kids.

So, it's worth it."

Jerry lee berg "it's worth it.

It's all worth it."

Thirty-two years, four-point-9 million dollars and 208- thousand kids.

Channel five's teach the children.

For channel five news, i'm rick diaz, con mi gente.