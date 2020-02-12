Media Day Blood Drive

First here is your almanac.

Giving just a little bit of your time and your blood can save someone's life.

Betty and beth are here to tell us about the blood drive.

Thanks for being here.

Let's talk about the why and the mechanics of it all.

Betty from the community blood center.

Through the summer we hear about blood supplies getting low.

>> we have been on an emergency alert for blood all summer long fm.

Donations have be we really need everyone to come out and really help us out with school starting back up.

We have the need back w up.

>> alan: you bet.

I understand, harley, you were a blood recipient, is that right?

>> yes.

>> alan: why was it?

If i can ask, why did you need blood?

>> i had leukemia and i didn't have --d9qg i couldn't fight off that cancer.

And so i needed extra blood to help that.

Al>> alan: and leukemia is a cancer of the bloodó so you were going through an awful lot of it.

>> yes.

>> alan: are you feeling okay now.

>> yes.

>> alan: i can tell.

Smile and sparkly eyes there.

Mom, what's it like for you having a daughter in need like this and knowing that there are places like the blood center and people needing to donate.

>> it's the profound sl+ all of the people that come out.

You're not only helping harley but accident victims and people with other diseases that rely on blood donations and transfusions from that to help them.

>> alan: it's pretty cheap for me at the beginning to say just giving a little bit of blood can save a life.

But really it oj7çcan.

>> it can.

>> alan: it really can.

So let's talk about media day drive tomorrow.

>> okay.

The media day drive is taking place tomorrow at east hill mall.

It will be fromxa 10:00 to 7:00 at the center court.

Anybody that comes in to donate will receive two tickets to a kansas city royals ball game.

They will be entered into win motel stays at holiday in express and candle wood suites.

And just some other prizes that we have that we're going to be drawing for.

>> alan: who knows, the royals are still fighting a bit.

They may not be tickets by the end of the year.

They might be worth something.

Again, so simple and so valuable and we'd love to see a lot of folks out there at east hills tomorrow.

And, again, hours tomorrow again?

>> 10:00 in the morning until 7:00 in the evening.

>> alan: all right.

Well, harley, we're so glad you're doing so well.

And mom beth thanks again for being here tonight.

And let's get everyone out there.