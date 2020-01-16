Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Renter's rights

Renter's rights

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Renter's rightsone apartment complex is not letting residents out of their lease.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Renter's rights

Many acadiana residents are concerned with their living situation after floods destroyed apartments.

One apartment complex in lafayette got heavy damage and residents say they won't let anyone out of their lease.

Our kristen dray is at that complex... kristen, which apartments are causing these concerns for renters?

3 &lt;"i think it should be called lowlands."highland apartments was one of the worst hit during the historic flooding"i did cry myself to sleep.""they did say we needed to get renters insurance but nothing about flood insurance."but these residents want answers "look at their lease, a lot of our people who live in south louisiana have written leases in which case look at it.

See if it says something about what happens if there is a storm or if the property gets destroyed."attorney greg landry says in that case there are two articles in louisiana civil code that apply... one talks about if the property is totally destroyed, the other talks about if the property is partially destroyed."so in the case of a storm, if your property is totally destroyed can't be lived in again, looks like it's going to be torn down, it's going to be uninhabitable in the forseeable future, the law says the lease is over."where neither side owns the other anything... the landlord doesn't have to find you another place to live and you don't have to pay your rent anymore"if the property is only partially destroyed, and that's not really defined its a case by case situation, then the law says the tenant has an option, he can either walk away from the lease call the landlord and say the lease is over and i'm leaving and they don't owe anymore rent or the tenant has an option to take a rent reduction."> 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

peirealestatel1

peirealestatelistings.ca RT @EXITRealtyPEI: Don't forget, our renter's rights information session is coming up this Wednesday! This session starts at 7PM and is FRE… 2 hours ago

ylinstitute

YouthLeadership Inst RT @theknowfresno: Issue four of the night: Renter's Protections and Rights! #Fresno4All 9 hours ago

Snugsies

dan dan me dipping into my neighbors' personal lives letting them know their renter's rights and the way towards affective… https://t.co/tZzRtYznGK 10 hours ago

kamaldagreat

kamal da great RT @FyahSophia: If you are a renter, studying landlord tenant law in your state would be extra helpful for you. They love to play games wit… 11 hours ago

theknowfresno

The kNOw Youth Media Issue four of the night: Renter's Protections and Rights! #Fresno4All 12 hours ago

LndOntRetweets

LndOntRetweets RT @lifespinorg: Coming up in our legal education series: Tenancy Law! We have an amazing FREE learning workshop coming up on February 25t… 1 day ago

Kriislex

Bae of the Sith RT @SaudaAinra: DC Tenants, please read your Tenant Bill of Rights. At the signing of your lease, it should be presented to you. You can al… 2 days ago

SaudaAinra

yahya’s wife DC Tenants, please read your Tenant Bill of Rights. At the signing of your lease, it should be presented to you. Yo… https://t.co/vKZlDWEH2g 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renter’s Horror Story Highlight Tenant’s Right Awareness [Video]Renter’s Horror Story Highlight Tenant’s Right Awareness

Cockroaches crawling on the floor. Drug paraphernalia littering the hallway. Liz Collin investigates what rights tenants have, and the problems we found with a metro landlord in the past (1:56). WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:56Published

Council passes legislation helping renters afford security deposit [Video]Council passes legislation helping renters afford security deposit

City Council on Thursday passed a first-of-its-kind law meant to lighten the financial burden of paying a security deposit on a new apartment.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.