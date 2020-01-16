Renter's rights

Many acadiana residents are concerned with their living situation after floods destroyed apartments.

One apartment complex in lafayette got heavy damage and residents say they won't let anyone out of their lease.

Our kristen dray is at that complex... kristen, which apartments are causing these concerns for renters?

"i think it should be called lowlands."highland apartments was one of the worst hit during the historic flooding"i did cry myself to sleep.""they did say we needed to get renters insurance but nothing about flood insurance."but these residents want answers "look at their lease, a lot of our people who live in south louisiana have written leases in which case look at it.

See if it says something about what happens if there is a storm or if the property gets destroyed."attorney greg landry says in that case there are two articles in louisiana civil code that apply... one talks about if the property is totally destroyed, the other talks about if the property is partially destroyed."so in the case of a storm, if your property is totally destroyed can't be lived in again, looks like it's going to be torn down, it's going to be uninhabitable in the forseeable future, the law says the lease is over."where neither side owns the other anything... the landlord doesn't have to find you another place to live and you don't have to pay your rent anymore"if the property is only partially destroyed, and that's not really defined its a case by case situation, then the law says the tenant has an option, he can either walk away from the lease call the landlord and say the lease is over and i'm leaving and they don't owe anymore rent or the tenant has an option to take a rent reduction."