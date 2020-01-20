Local Lawmakers Honor Chemung County SPCA with Resolution

New york legislature's minutes.

It is honoring the s-p-c-a's contributions to the community during a momentous year for the organization 18 news reporter tanner jubenville has more on what local lawmakers put together to recognize the milestone.

Tom geroy: "being in operation for 125 years is just an incredible accomplishment for our organization."

Although the chemung county spca celebrated its 125th anniversary in january, the new york state legislature made its support known for the organization official today.

Sen.

O'mara: "it's been a critical organization.

Really i'm mind boggled to think it's been around for 125 years.

To think our forefathers had the foresight to be looking out for the welfare of animals that long ago, and that great tradition is carried on here to this day."

A resolution passed by sator tom o'mara and assemblyman chris friend notes and recognizes the 125th anniversary of the spca in the legislature, and its contributions to the area.

Sen.

O'mara: it's just phenomenal work for an organization that really operates on a shoe string budget with very few employees or volunteers and with the donations of a very caring community.

" and for those who lead the organization today, it's a special opportunity to be recognized for more being a part of an organization which to this day, is one of the oldest continuously running humane societies in the entire country.

Geroy: "i mean it's just an incredible honor for our organization and its 125th anniversary to be recognized by the state legislature.

I'm incredibly proud of that."

In elmira, tanner jubenville, 18 news.

