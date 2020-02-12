Global  

Rock River Valley Blood Center Needs Donations

Less than two days worth of all types of blood
Types are down to less than a half- day's supply?

((chantelle)) eric and mimi... the rock river valley blood center says they -once again - have a very short supply on all blood types.... right now...they're operating on less than a two-day supply of a-positive and o negative... less than a -one day supply- of b- negative... and less than a half-day supply of o-positive -- b- positive -- and a- negative.

The center says they have hit a critical low several times this summer - due to vacations and a rise in accidents.

The blood center official i spoke to today- says that every donation helps.

Heidi ognibene, rock river valley blood center "well, if we don't have the blood on the shelves when it's needed, we aren't going to be able to help people.

The reality is that we need to have the blood ready and available to be used.

We don't want to be in a situation where we have nothing."

((chantelle)) it takes less than an hour to donate...and o-ni- bay-knee




