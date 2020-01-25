Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Just Between Friends Sale Opens Today

Just Between Friends Sale Opens Today

Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published < > Embed
Just Between Friends Sale Opens Today

Just Between Friends Sale Opens Today

Bargain shoppers can score deals spanning 4 courts at the Fieldhouse Sportscenter in Springfield
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Just Between Friends Sale Opens Today

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

On wednesday, august 17th at fieldhouse sportscenter in springfield.

It's located at 2235 w.

Kingsley, near kansas expressway and republic road.

You'll drive behind the goddard school and price cutter shopping center.

For a map and the event schedule, go to springfield.jbfsal e.com public sale days: august 17- 20 *wednesday 9am-8pm $3 cash donations this day only to cox foundation *thursday 9am- 8pm spirit day- hunt for free items and passes to the 50% off presale *friday 9am-6pm 25% off unstarred items *saturday 9am- 1pm 50% off unstarred items doors open at 9:00 a.m.

On wednesday, august 17th at fieldhouse sportscenter in springfield.

It's located at 2235 w.

Kingsley, near kansas expressway and republic road.

You'll drive behind the goddard school and price cutter shopping center.

For a map and the event schedule, go to springfield.jbfsal e.com public sale days: august 17- 20 *wednesday 9am-8pm $3 cash donations this day only to cox foundation *thursday 9am- 8pm spirit day- hunt for free items and passes to the 50% off presale *friday 9am-6pm 25% off unstarred items *saturday 9am- 1pm 50% off unstarred items doors open at 9:00 a.m.

On wednesday, august 17th at fieldhouse sportscenter in springfield.

It's located at 2235 w.

Kingsley, near kansas expressway and republic road.

You'll drive behind the goddard school and price cutter shopping center.

For a map and the event schedule, go to springfield.jbfsal e.com public sale days: august 17- 20 *wednesday 9am-8pm $3 cash donations this day only to cox foundation *thursday 9am- 8pm spirit day- hunt for free items and passes to the 50% off presale *friday 9am-6pm 25% off unstarred items *saturday 9am- 1pm 50% off unstarred items doors open at 9:00 a.m.

On wednesday, august 17th at fieldhouse sportscenter in springfield.

It's located at 2235 w.

Kingsley, near kansas expressway and republic road.

You'll drive behind the goddard school




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoversBabies

Babies Lovers RT @SMHred: This reminded me to tell environment conscious parents about the upcoming Just Between Friends consignment sale for kid stuff.… 18 hours ago

SMHred

Shannon Hughes Hautamaki This reminded me to tell environment conscious parents about the upcoming Just Between Friends consignment sale for… https://t.co/dSOYsiQdwk 1 day ago

cyoungb92

Carlin Youngblood @BlazeFirestorm @RekietaMedia What about a sale between friends? You're limiting yourself to just store transactions. 3 days ago

GivePulseEvents

#GetInvolved #Engage #GetInvolved at Just Between Friends Sale Clothing Donation Event with Least of These - Christian County Food Pantry https://t.co/1ELgnd6KZk 1 week ago

GivePulseEvents

#GetInvolved #Engage #Volunteer at Just Between Friends Sale Clothing Donation Event with Least of These - Christian County Food Pantry https://t.co/1ELgnd6KZk 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second-hand annual sale 'Just Between Friends' is back [Video]Second-hand annual sale 'Just Between Friends' is back

The 'Just Between Friends' sale started Friday it's a annual second-hand sale is back at the Tucson Convention Center.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.