Scott Joss to perform in Redding

Redding native Scott Joss is performing in his home town at the Cascade Theatre.
Scott Joss to perform in Redding

Staters will have a chance to hear one of the best fiddlers in the business perform in redding..

This coming weekend..

Redding native 'scott joss' will perform with 'chris gantry' at the cascade theatre on sunday..

'joss' was inducted into the national fiddlers hall of fame..

He has performed with kris kristofferson..

Who refers to 'joss'..

As 'a violin virtuoso'..

Describing him as an amazing player with a golden voice.

'joss' has also performed with merle haggard and dwight yoakam.

You can get tickets to see 'joss' at the cascade theatre..

Again..

February 16th at 7:30pm.

### time now for one last




