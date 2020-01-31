Global  

Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

The terre the terre haute humane society has nine new four legged friends that are doing just fine after a special rescue.

On new 10 first at five..

We told you about "jersey" and her eight babies rescued from a local park.

News 10's jada huddlestun is live at the terre haute humane society.

She has more on how the puppies are doing right now.

Patrece..

Rondrell..

These nine little babies were brought in the the humane society just about three weeks ago.

Their mom..

Jersey led a woman to find them under a slide at a local park.

Since the puppies have been brought in..

They've been introduced to toys..

And play time.

They've also gotten microchipped..

And some of their vaccinations.

Of course..

You're probably wondering when can you take one of these babies home?

Valentine says they've been overwhelmed with calls..

Emails and messages..

But the puppies are not able to go to their forver homes just yet.

"we are not accepting any applications on them until they are available, which will be the day after they are spayed and neutered.

That will be sometime in the first or second week of march, so they will just need to keep an eye on our website."

Of course..

These puppies will still need care while they're here at the humane society over the next few weeks.

For more information on donating to help..

We've linked you to that information over on our website.

Reporting live in the terre haute humane society.

Jada huddlestun.

News 10.




