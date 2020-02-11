Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KFDX AM Live with Aaron Nolan

KFDX AM Live with Aaron Nolan

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
KFDX AM Live with Aaron NolanAaron Nolan reports from Rio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

KFDX AM Live with Aaron Nolan

Stevenson.... claressa shields.... and bronze medalist nico hernandez.and over the next few games.... emmanuel and eusebio hope to join them in tokyo and beyond.

But for now.... the fighters of y-o-c fallstown boxing hope every fight one step olympic (--brenna--) deron might not be bringing home any medals.... but the dynamic duo of kerri walsh jennings and april ross snagged bronze last night on the beach volleyball court.(--deron--) and this morning.... aaron nolan is recap.... plus, and he's hearing from former razorback golfer gaby lopez.... bom gia aaron -- 3 3 3 3 3 gaby lopez, lpga golfer.

Team mexicoruns 0:26i can't tell you how happy i am.

I mean, it's a dream come true.

And it's a lifetime opportunity.

I can tell you that sharing this experience with not only golfers, but other athletes around the world and athletes in the world in the same place is just speechless.i feel the ?

All the way from mexico to rio.

I feel the energy and you know to see the althetes coming from the u of a, it's really really cool.

Cool.

3 3 (--deron--) 3 3 (--deron--) 3 3 3 3 (--deron--) 3 (--brenna--)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

August 5 LIve Rio AM [Video]August 5 LIve Rio AM

Live from Rio with Aaron Nolan

Credit: KFDXPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.