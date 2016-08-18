Tech Trends 8-18-2016

Now, tech trends.

News you can use on the biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

We've searched facebook, twitter, bing and other online sources to find five of this morning's most talked about topics online.

Two u.s. olympic swimmers who were with ryan lochte when they were robbed in rio have been taken off a flight to the u.s. authorities in rio are investigating the reported robbery in which lochte originally said he and his teammates were robbed in a taxi and a gun was placed to his head.

Now lochte says the robbery happened after the taxi stopped at a gas station, and although the gun was pointed at him -- it wasn't put to his head.

== more stories are on the way about the magical world of harry potter.

Author j-k rowling is coming out with a new collection of stories about hogwarts, which will be on the pottermore web site in early september.

The new works include stories about the headmistress, professor mcgonagall and the potions master, horace slughorn.

== how much did disney spend to alter a part of the aerosmith rock and roller coaster?

Patrons waiting to ride the disney's hollywood studios' ride are shown a video featuring aerosmith.

A thumb-to-ring finger motion made by singer steven tyler was recently digitally altered.

The hand gesture, now deemed crude, has been part of the ride since it opened in 1999.

=== jared leto reportedly feels he was tricked into doing the 'suicide squad' movie.

Leto, who plays the joker, said at an event he thought the film would be a more artistic production.

And even though he admits he has not seen the theatrical release... he's apparently upset at a number of joker scenes cut from the final film.

=== the original caped crusader and his boy wonder are returning in a new batman production.

This time -- adam west and burt ward won't have to pull on their tights to fill the roles.

The veteran actors are voicing the characters in the animated film "batman: return of the caped crusaders" due out this fall.

Also returning to her iconic role: julie newmar as catwoman.

The "batman" tv series originally ran in the 60's..

Wanna hear something frustrating?

Trying to get tickets for a big concert or sporting event in town.

You go online -- find the perfect seats -- and as you are typing in the codes to prove to the site that you are in fact a human being -- someone else snatches your seats.

Chances are -- those tickets didn't go to a person -- but to an automated program or bot.

And now an unlikely pairing wants to stop the bots.

Mary moloney explains.

"i am not throwing away my shot.

I'm not throwing away my shot."

Sometimes -- you've only got one shot to get tickets online.

And when it's for perhaps the most popular musical of all time -- "alexander hamilton.

His name is alexander hamilton."

Every second counts.

"i'm past patiently waiting."

But automatic programs or bots are competing with people like you and me for the tickets.

Scalpers use these bots to buy and resell tickets -- which could drive up the price.

New york) : "broadway show tickets are not cheap, but they are within the reach of people.

New york) : "people can get there, but not if the bots run the show."

Senator chuck schumer is proposing the "better online ticket sales act of 2016" -- under it, people who use the bot software to buy and sell large amounts of tickets could see fines of up $16,000 per ticket.

And it's not just for broadway -- but for concerts and sporting events too.

: "it's hard to get tickets to anything.

But while you're typing in your captcha code, that bot has already got the ticket you are trying to get.

And it's just not fair and we need to at least begin to level the playing field."

For consumer watch -- i'm mary moloney.

"soundoff" on today's topic on the news 12 facebook page.

When you do, you can converse with us in our question of the day.

This morning we ask still to come -- the latest on your morning commute... and for what's happening outside this morning... hear's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera at lee pointe from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.