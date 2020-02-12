First Day of School Means First Day of Safe Routes

<<clay gordon>>the safe routes program is now in effect for 1- thousand students in peoria who no longer have a bus to take them to class.the district has added crossing guards and sidewalks have been repaired.alyssa paldo joins us in the newsroom with more - alyssa?<<alyssa paldo>> that's right the first day of school marked the first time students and their families tried the new system out.

Some of those parents tell me it's not enough--and they're opting to adjust their work schedules to walk their student to class.

<<(nats walking up to school)the first day of school--is a little different for some peoria public school students and families this year..( lisa leonard/parent "there was a bus last year.") those buses are no more--due to a change in service, hundreds of students who live within a mile and a half of school are no longer eligible to take the bus... leaving students like lisa leonard's 6th grade son...to get there on foot.

( lisa leonard "would you want your 5 year old walking to school?

Some parents they work and can't be there to walk their kids to school.") safety also weighs heavy on the mind of trewyn parent truman schuck.

( truman schuck/parent "in this neighborhood there's alot of concern because there's been a lot of shootings around this area.") parents also say the idea of students walking to school this winter will raise more concerns.( lisa leonard "a lot of kids don't have proper clothing like a jacket some don't have socks hats and gloves and stuff.") trewyn's principal tells us things went smoothly wednesday--and communication with parents about the new measure is the key to its success this school year.

( renee andrews "we've really just been trying to put the message out there to parents on a daily basis which way to come into the building encouraging them to walk with their kids before school started so they know how to get to school.") still--some parents say they'll be walking their student to class.

the changes impact more than 300 students at trewyn school ... 300 at lincoln school ... 400 at harrison and 200 at peoria high.