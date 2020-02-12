U.S. Swimmers detained by Brazilian Police

Two u-s olympic swimmers were pulled off their flight back home... by brazilian investigators.for the latest on the olympics... we're checking in with our jasmine brooks who's in rio covering the summer olympic games.

((chris))jasmine, we understand you had to opportunity to check out a unique place in rio?

((jasmine)) 3 olympic boulevard is an alternative for those who do not have tickets for the competitions, but do not want to be left out.

Located in the port area, madureira and campo grande, the live sites rely on the transmission of games and a marathon of shows, cultural and sporting activities, artistic interventions, among other activations available free to the public during the olympic games, between 5:21 august and paralympics, from 7th to 18th september.

Two u-s olympic swimmers were taken off their flight from brazil to the u-s by authorities last night.the two were being questioned by brazilian authorities today after they were removed from their flight amid an investigation into a reported robbery targeting ryan lochte and his olympic team mates.u-s olympic committee spokesman patrick sandusky confirmed jack conger and gunnar bentz were detained last night but had no other details.

Representatives from the u-s consulate arrived at the airport shortly after the swimmers were held.the action comes amid increasing tension between brazilian authorities and the american swimmers over their account of the robbery.

Brianna rollins, nia ali and kristi castlin swept the hundred hurdles ... in track and field.

