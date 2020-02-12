Fans curious on McGregor/Diaz fight promotion

Is only ufc loss.

Nate diaz beat him last spring.

Fast forward to august and the time has arrived.

Usually leading up to a mcgregor fight is filled with emotion and excitement... but something was missing.

Maybe that's after today has some people are throwing about the "c" word.

<<< i'm not a conspiracist... but what better way to generate some added pay per view buys.

Here's how things unfolded at today's press conference.

It started 10 minutes late without conor mcgregor.

Dana white/ufc: you have to start respecting peoples time man, yours theirs."

So with mcgregor absent, the press was left with the not so eloquent nate diaz.

Nate diaz/fighter: "he's got pictures of me up in his garage of him punching me in the face..

What the @@# who does that."

After 20 minutes... here comes conor.

A few questions later and inexplicably diaz and his team begin to file out... cursing, cussing..

And then throwing bottles at conor's posse with dana white shouting at mcgregor, not to throw anything, he does anyway.

Dana and conor talk, white then waves off the press conference.

White: "sorry guys see ya saturday."

Don't know who subscribes to conspiracies but if ever there was a perfect plot, this might be it.

Conor mcgregor/fighter: "i see it as handbags they walk out talkin' what was it... we're ready to fight, ready for war to lets bring it im not here to talk and do these stupid press conferences they keep trying to get me to do and all this [email protected]$#@ they i'm here to fight saturday night i will get my wish."

