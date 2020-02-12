I-Team: Mustangs found dead, $100K reward offered to find cu

Of 100-thousand dollars is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for a disturbing act of animal cruelty.

((paul joncich)) >> a dozen or more wild mustangs at a preserve in elko county died of thirst after someone disabled all of their water sources.

The mustangs had been rescued by businesswoman madeleine pickens.

Now, dozens of them are missing.

((christianne klein)) >> we do want to alert you... some of the images you're about to see are very disturbing.

George knapp of the i-team has the exclusive details.

(( )) voice of madeleine pickens they got little scarlet...she wasn't a pony just a small horse.

She was so sweet.

When she arrived at her elko county ranch monday afternoon, one of the first dead horses madeleine pickens saw was a mustang she had named scarlet.

The withered remains of eleven more mustangs were found in and around the water sources that had been installed for the horses.

Every one of the water sources had been sabotaged, disabled, dried up, which meant the 60 or so horses living in that sector had no water in the summer heat.

Pickens/founder of mustang monument: the horses know where all the water is.

Every one of them was off, so all they could do is die of thirst, and it's not a pretty death.

It's horrible to see them laying there.

It's not the first time her property has been vandalized.

She''s spent 7 years and 25 million dollars turning a barren, overgrazed cattle ranch into the 600,000-acre mustang monument, an eco-resort and sanctuary for 700 or more wild horses who were ransomed and rescued by pickens before they could be sent to a slaughterhouse.

Because of continued opposition by the blm and elko county officials, the eco-resort is closed.

Pickens and her staff