Grays celebrate championship

To quote rapper drake... the gate city grays just went "back to back"... the team celebrated their second consecutive northern utah league title today by presenting their trophy to the city of pocatello.i was there for the celebration and talked to the team about how special it was to win the title.

Nats: cheering and applausethe gate city grays presented their 2016 northern utah league championship to pocatello mayor brian blad and the city on wednesday afternoon.

Team owner terry fredrickson never imagined the team would have so much success when he founded the team in 2014 but he's happy to share it with the city."today is about pocatello.

It's about the community and being apart of something that is bigger than you and that's what the grays are.

This award is for pocatello."the gate city grays clinched their back-to-back titles on august 9th when they beat the providence wolverines at halliwell park 5-0.

After just three season in the northern utah league the grays have won two championships and that has players on cloud nine.

"personally i haven't won in title of any kind baseball wise since i was 11 in all-stars so it's been a little bit of drought for me, so coming into a winning program and keeping that up has been special for me."the grays attribute much of their championship success to the fans of pocatello.

The seats at halliwell park are consistently filled with over 1,000 fans, and mayor blad says that support for the grays has united the community.

"if you look at it deeper than baseball it's literally pulled a community together.

You don't see the problems and the issues we have throughout the country and i think it has a lot to do with this team."now that the 2016 season has wrapped up the team and the community have turned their attention to the 2017 season and mayor blad has already mad a bold prediction.

"next year we are going to three-peat" mayor blad putting the pressure on the team already... the grays say they will enjoy the championship for a little bit before they start recruiting more talent for