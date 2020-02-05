Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship.

A family friend shares messages between them
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Fear it's a fear not a illness it's a fear" a friend to a local couple who're trapped on a cruise ship is speaking out.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

A vincennes couple is quarantined on a crusie ship.

It's all connected to the coronavirus.

According to c-n-n...the coronavirus killed 97 people in china just yesterday.

It has killed more than 900 people globally.

More than 40-thousand people have been infected.

There are around 65 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on a cruise ship in japan.

That's where one vincennes, indiana couple is quarantined.

News 10's richard solomon shares more.

135 people on the princess diamond are infected with the coronavirus.

Jim and linda levell are not infected.

The vincennes couple is getting continuous prayers from many in knox county..

Especially from a close friend.

"it's a fear..im not saying a virus it's a fear" a close friend to jim and linda levell is worried sick.

His two friends are among the 3700 who are quarantined on a ship off the coast of japan.

The coronavirus has infected 135 people.

"i pray everyday...more than once a day.

They're healthy they're confined to their room.

They're looking at the positive side" the friend wanted to stay anonymous he's stayed in contact with jim ever since the ship had been quarantined.

He told me jim has texted him numerous times..

One text reading "so far so good.

But being confined in a 11x 15 room really sucks.

The friend says that sense of humor is what lets him know the levells are in high spirits.

The friend says he's positive he'll see his friend very soon.

"he'll be back and so will linda and they're going to be in fine shape.

And then we're going fishing" very soon could be as soon as next week.

Passengers are set to come home on february 19th when the quarantine lifts.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Patrece_News10

Patrece Dayton RT @WTHITV: A Vincennes couple is stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The coronavirus is spreading and 135 people are infected o… 23 hours ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 A Vincennes couple is stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The coronavirus is spreading and 135 people ar… https://t.co/l0jGCDDc2D 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

YOUTUBER SHARES FRIEND’S DRUNK TEXTS ON BILLBOARD [Video]YOUTUBER SHARES FRIEND’S DRUNK TEXTS ON BILLBOARD

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik recently played a hilarious prank on a friend. who had drunkenly texted his assistant. On Feb. 3, the 23-year-old Dobirk shared a vlog in which he came across the text..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published

Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding [Video]Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding

In November 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed that they were “officially” a married couple, but it took them until September 2019 to tie the knot in front of friends and family. In a new..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.