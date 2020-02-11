NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We get above freezing on Wednesday with low/mid-30s with clouds on the increase.

Wednesday night, a strong cold front will move through.

Along this front, and a system riding along it from the SE, 1-3" of snow look to fall with the lower totals to the northwest, and higher totals to the SE.

It could carry over into the early half of Thursday morning, bringing another Tr.-1" That would bring event totals south of HWY 29 from 2-4" and north of there only 1-2".

Temperatures will struggle to make it into the lower teens.

Wind chills Thursday AM will be in the -10s/-20s!!

It will be bitterly cold on Thursday night with lows well below zero.

In fact....it could be the coldest night of the winter so far for most of us with lows in the -10s!!

We will climb to around 10° on Friday with sunny skies.

We're back into the 20s/30s for the weekend with a little more snow possible.