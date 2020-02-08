Global  

ULM 'State of the University' Address

ULM 'State of the University' Address
ULM 'State of the University' Address

Are moving back to campus for another year, but many are still concerned about the recent cuts to tops funding.

(jarod) u-l-m president doctor nick bruno tackled the tops issue head-on in his annual state of the university address...reassurin g students their education is the highest priority.

Doctor bruno says tops funding for the fall semester will equate to 93- percent of what students received last year.

But spring finances still remain a mystery.

If no decision is made before january, some students could see their overall funding for tops cut by nearly 50-percent.

(dr. nick bruno/president, university of louisiana- monroe) "quite frankly, i don't think anyone knows what the impact will be on the program.

So we're just keeping our fingers crossed, doing our jobs, and making them feel good about being at ulm and uh, helping them get to their academic goal."

(jarod) aside from ongoing concerns about tops funding, doctor bruno says his main goal for the upcoming school year is to increase the number of female students in science, engineering, and math programs. the fall semester is set to begin monday.



