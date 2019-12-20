Burglary suspect captured on surveillance video identified;

At this time.

Residents in the tyner and east brainerd area have taken to social media to identify a man they believe is responsible for a string of burglaries.

It all started when a victim posted still shots from a surveillance video on facebook.

News 12's erik avanier joins us live in the studio with this news 12 crime alert.

Erik... it didn't take long for those residents on social media to identify the man suspected of multiple burglaries.

And just within the last hour, chattanooga police have confirmed to news 12 that the man identified by folks on facebook is the same man who is their prime suspect.

"when we're gone, we try to keep a watch out for each other.

Keep an eye on each others house and stuff, but this guy here; five minutes and he was in and out and my neighbor was busy working so no one saw anything."

But this home security camera captured it all on video; someone waited until brad crouch left the house to go run a quick errand..

Before taking a generator from an open garage.

In broad daylight... he pulled into the driveway; looked directly into the security camera and walked into the garage.

"i have no idea who he is.

I got him pulling in the driveway.

He gets out and looks straight up at the camera and goes into the garage and comes out with my generator.

He's struggling to get it because i did not put wheels on it."

Still shots from the video were posted on social media, and it didn't take long for people to start sharing the photos on facebook..

Other victims claimed the man seen in this video .... is the same man involved in other home burglaries in the tyner area as well as homes off of graysville road in east brainerd.

News 12 has learned through social media posts that witnesses have identified the suspect as eric spangler.

Chattanooga police confirmed spangler as a suspect and have taken out warrants for his arrest.

Once captured, spangler will face two charges of aggravated burglary and two charges of theft.

More charges could be pending.

Live in the studio, erik avanier news 12 now.