Gov. Snyder continues U.P. tour. Today: education, transport

Governor rick snyder has been a busy man touring the u.p.

This week.

Local 3's calvin lewis followed along as the governor made several stops in esacanaba today.

Reporter: the governor's first stop was at bay college where he toured the campus and observed some of the programs. bay college was one of 18 michigan community colleges to receive money from a $50 million grant program the governor passed to help boost skilled trades instruction.

Some of the skilled trade industries are booming with employment rates such as water resource management.cory larson, water resource management instructor: "a lot of things that we never had before we were able to get through this grant and expose the students to more tools of the industry before they actually get in the workforce."

Steve arwood, director of the department of talent and economic development: "i was really interested to hear about the water program that you saw.

One of the only one's like it in the country and one of the oldest in the country.

It has a 100-percent job placement rate and starting wages that are well above the regional average."reporter: from there, the governor made a trip to the u.p.

State fair where he presented the u.p.

Veteran of the year award to world war ii veteran thomas decarlo.he also made a trip around the grounds to check out animals and later speak at the governor's lunch.governor rick snyder: "as we find success, we find new challenges.

The way i describe it is we should be pleased with progress but never contend nor complacent.

It's about how do we build something, not just for us, but for our kids and our kid's kids."reporter: with all that the governor has seen this week, there was one thing he was most impressed with in particular.snyder: "it's been wonderful to see the spirit of people, the comeback of the u.p.

But also the desire to say that there are more great things to be done.

You're seeing tourism boom like in munising right now so the question is how do we extend that to other communities?

When you actually see the boom, now i'm hearing people say they have new challenges because things are going so well."reporter: the governor will next speak at northern michigan university tomorrow before heading back downstate.

Reporting in escanaba, i'm calvin lewis, local