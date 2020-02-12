Is Virginia still a battleground state?

Chris hurst as republican presidential candidate donald trump shakes up his national campaign staff, more polls show democrat hillary clinton holding onto a double digit lead here in virginia.

Is the state still a battleground?

Or is time running out for trump's prospects in virginia?

Senior reporter joe dashiell has been considering those questions.

Joe, you spoke with political analyst bob denton today.

What does he say?

Jean and chris, it's not too late for donald trump to turn things around.

This has been a volatile and polarizing campaign, denton says, making it harder to predict what will happen.

But with more than one poll giving clinton a double digit lead, trump's challenge in the state becomes harder with each passing day.

The clinton campaign has a strong statewide organization, with democrats opening at least seven more offices across virginia this week alone.

Donald trump isn't conceding the state.

He's become a frequent visitor, and he plans to rally his supporters in fredericksburg on saturday.

Bob denton: clearly virginia is trending strongly toward hillary.

Also we note that she's pulling back ads and trump is now starting ads.

Virginia tech professor and wdbj7 political analyst bob denton says clinton can win the presidency without virginia, but it would be very difficult for trump to win the election without the state.

Bob denton: so virginia is still a battleground.

It'll take two weeks or so after labor day for us to have more full understanding of the dynamics of the race, but any way you look at it, ten plus points, that's a lot to make up in 80-some days that are left.

Denton says vice presidential candidates are often worth a couple of percentage points in their home states.

And jean and chris, he says it appears that the presence of tim kaine on the ticket has helped clinton build on her lead here in the commonwealth.