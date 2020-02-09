Global  

Trump Budget Boosts Military, Slashes Social Safety Nets

Trump Budget Boosts Military, Slashes Social Safety Nets
Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget: officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social...
Trump budget would cut $4.4T in spending, boosting defense while slashing safety nets, foreign aid

The White House on Sunday unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget proposal that would slash spending...
Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall.

