BYU receiving corps building chemistry

Wesley the byu football team held it's 2nd scrimmage of training camp today... taysom hill and tanner mangum divided first team reps equally again... but as dana greene tells us...the cougars do have to work in some new receivers... dana: while the quarterback battle rages on between taysom hill and tanner mangum, byu is looking to replace three of its top four receivers from a year ago.

Mitch mathews, terenn houk and devon blackmon are all gone, so either hill or mangum will have to rely on a relatively inexperienced group of receivers.

Juergens: it's a big stage and there are spots open.

So, with guys leaving, guys can have the opportunity to step up.

We're already seeing that this fall.

We've got a lot of playmakers.

Dana: one of those playmakers is supposed to be nick kurtz, but a foot injury has slowed his progress in camp.

Kurtz: it's the same thing i went through two years ago, so i'm kind of used to the process.

But it's been good.

It's always tough watching everyone out there, not being able to be out there and make plays.

But, you never want to push it too hard and get a setback, so it's really just day by day.

Hopefully i'm out there soon.

Dana: if last year's receiving corps was all about size, this year's group is about speed.

Kurtz: you see new guys coming in here, and this is probably the most speed that i've ever seen at byu for sure.

So, these guys are going to make a lot of plays.

Dana: most teams receivers know by now who will be throwing them the ball, but at byu, that question is still unanswered.

Pearson: the way that we kind of see it as receivers is we're in good hands either way.

With either quarterback, the ball is going to be where it should be when it should be, so our job is to catch the ball regardless of who it comes from.

Juergens: i think any receiver would be grateful to have two guys as talented as taysom and tanner, and so it really doesn't matter.

Dana: so which quarterback stood out in today's scrimmage?

Sitake: taysom and tanner stood out.

Taysom and tanner, and tanner and taysom, in that order.

Dana: thanks coach.

By the way taysom went through some michael phelps like cupping treatments the other day.

Hill: i don't know.

I went in to get taped the other morning and the next thing i know i had these things on my arm.

They might work, they might not.

Dana: can you swim any faster?

Hill: no, i can't.

I'm not a swimmer.

I sink.

Dana: good to know.

Dana greene