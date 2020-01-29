New Report Breaks Down State of Downtown SLC

[a15]state of downtown-ots what is the state of downtown salt lake city?

According to a new report it's strong... but there are some weaknesses as well.

Chief political correspondent, glen mills explains.

abc4 generic animation wipe-server glen: the latest annual report on the state of downtown salt lake city shows people are coming here... and they're spending a lot of money.

2015 brought record retail sales.

Pkg the new economic profile for the capital city's downtown area is out... and it has city officials claiming success.

laura fritts/ director, department of economic development "i am happy to say the downtown economy is strong.

We are very proud to have a vibrant and prosperous, healthy heart of our city."

Laura fritts is the director of the new department of economic development for the city... she joined jason mathis of the downtown alliance and others to unveil the 2015-2016 report.

It's highlighted by record retail sales of 850.8 million dollars.

jason mathis/ executive director, downtown alliance "people come downtown, because there are experiences in our urban center that aren't available anyplace else in the state."

The report outlines downtown strengths including the workforce, an engaged business community and transit hub.

And weaknesses like homeless services, affordable housing and liquor laws.

Mathis "i think our liquor laws actually work pretty well, but i also think there are some things we can do to make improvements."

Mathis says there are other improvements that can be made as well... even though the report shows an overall strong state for downtown.

Mathis "how do we build on our strengths and how do we address our weaknesses?

As an organization we are committed to continue to do that.

Downtown is thriving right now, but we don't want to rest on our laurels."

Glen: officials believe they can build on those record retails sales next year... one of the key contributors could be the gateway, where the new owner has committed to investing 30 million dollars.