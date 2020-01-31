Viral Video Shows Cop Wrestle, then Arrest Student

New today... two teenagers were arrested on the first day back in class at hoover high school.

Evan one of them got into an altercation with an officer..

And the other one recorded it.

Since then..

The video has gotten widespread attention online.

Today..

We sat down with chief jerry dyer..

To hear the officer's side of the story.

Ksee 24's janelle bludau joins us in the studio with more on the video..

Janelle?

Janelle dyer says he teaches his officers to do everything they can to de-escalate a situation.

He says they knew this video was recorded..

And they expected it to spark some concerns..

He says they have now launched two investigations..

Both into the student's actions..

And the cop's.

This student is a juvenile, so we have blurred his face in the video.

"hey man why you grabbing me?!

Im telling you to sit down now!"

In this cell phone video..

It's unclear how it all began.

:8 - :9 "i used the crosswalk like you said!

Sit down" this 16 year old student and this fresno police officer..

Struggle..

For nearly two minutes..

Before the student..

Is brought to the ground..

And arrested.

:50 - :52 - "get off him he cant breathe!

Back up!"

The entire thing..

Caught on camera..

By the student's 17 year old friend.

2:16 - "hes a high school student."

Fresno police chief jerry dyer says it all started..

When the student..

On his way to school..

Tried to cross the road..

Illegally.

"the motor officer contacted the individual.

Told him to go back to the sidewalk, wait for the light to turn green and then cross the intersection in the crosswalk."

Dyer says the student went back to the crosswalk..

But still crossed while the hand was red.

Chief jerry dyer / fresno police "the officer told him to get back on the sidewalk..

The individual looked at him, smiled and continued to walk across the street."

He says the officer caught up with the student on the opposite corner and tried to issue a citation.

"the individual began to walk away.

He tried to stop him, told him to come back, he did not.

And that's when the altercation occurred."

:25 - :27 - "you're gonna get arrested right now if you dont sit down."

Both students..

Infront..

And behind the camera were both arrested..

1:13 - 1:16 "i didnt do nothing wrong!

I didnt do nothing wrong!"

Dyer says they have launched both an internal and criminal investigation into the incident.

"i'd like for all of our officers to exercise extreme patience with individuals, to pratice all of the de- escalation training that we do teach them.

But there are times when things do escalate."

:33 - :38 - "get on the ground.

Get on the ground.

Get on the ground.

Black lives matter!"

He says the present climate surrounding law enforcement across the country..

May have played a role.

Janelle dyer says they are also reviewing police body worn cameras.

We are trying to reach out to the students for their side of the story.

The 16 year old was charged with..

Battery on an officer..

Obstruction of justice and a pedestrian violation.

The 17 year old behind the camera..

Was cited for obstruction of justice.

