draper leaves UFA

& unified fire split-ots draper city has officially decided it will be moving forward without the unified fire authority and creating their own fire department.

So what does that mean for people who live in draper?

Good 4 utahs aldo vazquez spoke with the mayor to find out.

0:00-0:07 0:14-0:20 1:01-1:13 draper city already has its own police department and the mayor and the city council have been talking for years about getting their own fire department and they say now they are ready and able to do just that we have the budget to start up we have the budget to buy vehicles, we are prepared to do it, we have the money without preparing to hit our general fund we're prepared to make all the moves we need to make in a 4 to 1 decision the city council voted in favor of ending their contract with unified fire authority.

Mayor troy walker says the decision was based on cost and having more local control.

Those two go hand and hand the numbers and how they work out you know if you have local control you get to control the number you get to say this is the service level we're gonna do it like this he says start up costs will run the city close to 5.2 million dollars...but assures residents they wont see a tax increase... however, salt lake county sheriffjim winder...who is very familiar with the comibned services model says the city is heading towards a model that actually limits them more.

The unified fire authority and any regional model offers the opportunity for individual assignment determination between staffing levels all of the control, what draper city will get is a department that has very little control because those costs theyre gonna have to pay and there will be no way to defray them he says it will be hard for the city to replicate the services that ufa provides, and residents will be the ones who feel the impact.

Anybody who says differently need only look at some of the cities that left combined servies before where their budgets have risen often times by 30 or 40 percent the mayor says ufa has offered them nothing but great service and says the decision was years in the making..

In draper aldo vazquez good 4 utah.

Mayor walker says they will continue to hold discussions with unified fire authority.

He says one thing that could lead them to stick with the department would be lower