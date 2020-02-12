President Obama to Visit Baton Rouge Tuesday

17th.- - president obama will visit floo- soaked baton rouge, louisiana - tuesday.- while on martha's vineyard, the- president has received updates- on the flooding situation in- louisiana.- the president worked with dhs - secretary jeh johnson and the - fema administrator - who took - separate trips there - and- louisiana officials to determin- the best time for him to visit.- the white house says the- president is eager to get a - first hand look at- the impact of the floods and- hear more from officials about- how - the federal government can- assist the people of baton- rouge.- - employers added workers to- mississippi payrolls in july, - reversing 3 - months of losses but the jobles- rate did rise slightly.

- mississippi's unemployment rate- edged up a bit...from 5-point-9- percent in june to 6-percent in- july...but the jobless rate is- lower than the 6-point-3 percen- of those un-employed around thi- time- last year.

Mississippi's un-- employment rate at this time...- ranks - 6th in the nation.- - massive work is underway in - ocean