Maine-Endwell Little League Ready for Next LLWS Game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

(18 SPORTS) - M-E Little League keeps their dream alive in the LLWS.

Plays Tennessee on Sunday.
Keep on winning.

And maine-endwell little league does not want to stop.

Does histo beckon in willamsport?

Maine-endwell is now 20-0 and plays tennesee on sunday at 3 pm at lamade stadium.

This is the furthest any upstate new york team has gone in 39 years...carmen little league out of rotterdam made the series then.

If they can zone out all distractions...anything is possible.

Well, i just try to block it out and i know our team zones out the fans.

I mean you can hear them, but it really doesn't get in our heads.

Staying in the winner's bracket, it's really big in these types of tournaments.

It's big to stay there, got a good win today, but we still gotta play well on sunday.

Sports info...did you know.

That corning little leauge made the little league world series back in 1949.

They placed fourth and lost to new jersey in the semis...the eventual champions.

The first one was back in 1947.

Thanks andy.




