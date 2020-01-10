Overcrowding at the Bradley County Jail

Is ongoing.

The bradley county jail was built to accommodate about 400 prisoners, but lately it's been handling more than 500.

County authorities have notified cleveland police and local judges of the problem.

Jail officials confirmed this morning that over the last few days, there have been as many at 75 inmates with no immediate place to go.

They say that most are waiting to appear before a judge, and that the number usually drops after court.

In:00:00:25 "we have an overcrowding issue right now...like most jails in the united states.

And, what we told them is maybe a delay in receiving the inmates.

And, that's just something we have to deal with when you have an overcrowded jail."

The bradley county jail is a maximum security lock-up because it handles every kind of lawbreaker, ranging from misdemeanor violations