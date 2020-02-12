Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ole Miss Dixie

Ole Miss Dixie

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Ole Miss DixieAugust 19, 2016
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ole Miss Dixie

Just go online to wtva-dot com in oxford... rebel fans will no longer hear dixie played at football games this season.

All versions of the song have been removed form the band's lineup at the request of the university's athletics department.

Ole miss athletic director ross bjork says the department has asked the band to create a new and modern pregame show that does not include dixie and is more inclusive for all




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dixiebotanicals

Dixie Botanicals Our CBD products are now on sale at @HempMedsPx! Save up to 25% of our CBD tinctures, CBD vape oil, CBD capsules, C… https://t.co/RrtRgS3qiA 8 minutes ago

HowardKlueter

Howard Klueter @TNADixie @Goldylocksrocks @IMPACTWRESTLING I miss you on wrestling tv, Dixie! Hope you are well & reasonably content! 41 minutes ago

dixie_sorensen

Dixie Sorensen RT @dbongino: Pretty much done with the lectures from Democrats, and their media sycophants, about “civility.” New rules are in effect. Do… 2 hours ago

Lisa_Dickinson

Lisa Dickinson My sweet little Dixie chick went to her forever home today and I already miss her. 💔 It’s true that fostering some… https://t.co/fBBCr7me1l 3 hours ago

Dixie_Phlatline

Case_ Knocked off 4 more achievements last night in #AmericanTruckSimulator . Never been one to actively seek out achieve… https://t.co/2gTUUAtz58 5 hours ago

berenzm

Zoltar RT @DixieSunNews: Don’t forget to tune into the Dixie Sun News Radio Show at 2 p.m. today on @RadioDixie913! Get all the latest news involv… 6 hours ago

timohuo

OTHY O feat. thunter @MistressDove And where is miss Dixie? Invalid list. 6 hours ago

miss_s_b

🤘🕷️ Jennie 'Furiosa' Rigg 🏳️‍🌈 🔸️ RT @brave_indy: Dixie - Who likes greyhound butts? Cause I got one and it’s pretty cute with a tiger on it rawwwr. https://t.co/2oq0aoBZnd 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No more “Dixie” at Ole Miss [Video]No more “Dixie” at Ole Miss

The marching band at Ole Miss is being asked to look away from “Dixie,” as the old song goes.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.