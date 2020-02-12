Global  

Recount Finalized

Recount FinalizedDrake wins recount.
Will be no more counting... in the 8-th congressional race.that's because today...the indiana state recount commission... certified... that ron drake is the winner... in the democratic race.drake won the primary by a margin of just 68 votes.david orintlicher challenged the results... and the re-count began.after checking ballots in all 19 counties in the district... orintlicher ended up conceeding the race.... but it wasn't official until today.

Drake will now challenge, incumbent republican-- larry bucshon-- on the november ballot.

