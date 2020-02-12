Global  

Top Plays: Week 2 of high school football

0
Feats that "might even cause" michael phelps or usain bolt...to say ooh, dang...."top plays" from week 2 of high school football... checking in at #5...."momentum shifter" from the "east-colony game"...the t-birds start the 2nd half....with a "tricky little kickoff."..they recover..drive in for the go-ahead touchdown...and prevail... -batting cleanup this week....you think wasilla's aeron milliron wanted this one?

Look at him "plow a defender"...10 yards, 6 points...1 bruise... -in the 3-hole...did i say week 2 of high school football?

"opening week" for the girls...bartlett's dani van ord....a 76 yard conenction to kianna gaines...as in big gaines...."bartlett' s only points"...in a loss to east.... -your runner- up.....west high's "2nd play from scrimmage" against lathrop...quinten pilcher "hooks up" with turek taylor....#2 for the play itself....and the celebration... -but at #1...."no one" had a bigger turnaround...fro m week 1 to week 2 than bartlett...trey kingsland, "beep beep"...busting one 93 yards... -that's your play of the week... when we




