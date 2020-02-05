Global  

Montana Tech RAs excited for new year

Montana Tech RAs excited for new yearMontana Tech students are on the verge of starting off their new school year.
Montana tech students are start their new school year tomorrow.

N-b-c montana's josh kristianto caught up with a couple of resident advisors to see what the 2016-2017 school year holds for them.

On the afternoon before the first day... a couple of gentlemen stroll into marcus deli for an easy lunch.

These two are good friends... and they also happen to be resident advisors this year.

Sot brandon hunt, montana tech sophomore in 10 out 14 "it's hard to get used to, but it's pretty good.

I like it, it's good so far."

About three thousand students roamed the halls of montana tech in fall 2015.

The school won't have an official tally of incoming freshmen until a couple weeks after the first day when enrollment is locked.

Standup josh kristianto, butte in 25 out 34 "the campus is fairly quiet right now.

A number of students have made their way to fairmont hot springs to enjoy the last bit of their freedom before school starts."

For petroleum engineering student thomas pankratz.... montana tech provided an atmosphere he's familiar with.

Sot thomas pankratz, montana tech sophomore in 41 out 49 "i came from a pretty small high school, so the transition from my small high school to a smaller college was really nice."

The most popular major here is in petroleum engineering.

Enrollment for that has been consistently over 300 students for the last five years.

Montana tech was originally founded as the montana state school of mines in the year 1900.

It wasn't until after 19-94 that the school became what it's known as today.

But what both hunt and pankratz love about this place... is the comradery among its students.

Sot brandon hunt "how close everybody is... you don't walk from building to building without saying hi to at least one person."

Sot thomas pankratz "all the people in the dorm seem to be really nice and open this year.

We also have a lot fewer people, so we're getting to know them a lot better which is really nice."

The start of another year's adventure... for these two r-as.

Reporting in butte, josh kristianto.

Nbc montana.

We have a




