Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco

A day tour enters the panthers den.weslaco high has been one of the most consistent teams in the last decade.

In ten years they've missed the playoffs one time.

The panthers defense looks to lead the team back to the postseason.seven starters return including linebacker jordan nichols, diego rodriguez, and michael ochoa.

On offense it's a brand new look.

Just one starter returns.

Like most weslaco teams of the past, the panthers look to reload in 2016.

Aj gonzalez:"we're counting on a lot of jv players from last year to come up and step up.

You know our running backs they're been working really hard this summer putting in a bunch of work in the offseason you know coming in everyday.

Not complaining just getting the work done.

I think we're gonna be alright even with a young team."

Diego rodriguez:"we have everybody returning on defense so that's good.

And offense will help us out on the defensive side also and the defense will lead the team this year too."

Jordan nichols:"a lot of our guys are coming back and we feel like a lot more confident in the defensive side.

Offensively i think we're gonna they're gonna come out good we'll be fine there this season."

Panthers kick off the season saturday at home against