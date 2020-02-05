Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Memorial services planned for Catholic priest who died in I-19 wreck

Memorial services planned for Catholic priest who died in I-19 wreck

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Memorial services planned for Catholic priest who died in I-19 wreck

Memorial services planned for Catholic priest who died in I-19 wreck

Memorial services are planned for Father Raúl Alberto Valencia Garcia, who died at age 60 in a Feb.

7 wreck on Interstate 19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Memorial services planned for Catholic priest who died in I-19 wreck

VALENCIA GARCIA -- DIED WHILETRAVELING ALONG I-19.

VALENCIAGARCIA WAS ORDAINED IN 2003 --AND SERVED AS PASTOR OF THESAINT MONICA PARISH ON THESOUTH SIDE -- STARTING IN2011.

HIS FUNERAL MASS -- HELDAT THE SAINT AUGUSTINECATHEDRAL -- THIS AFTERNOON.VALENCIA GARCIA IS BURIED ATHOLY HOPE CEMETERY.THE LIFE OF KOBE BRYANTREMEMBERED TODAY AT TUCSON




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GodFirstThenWho

Caiden Coates RT @kgun9: Memorial services planned for Catholic priest slain in wreck. https://t.co/ehhMWJXEiX https://t.co/NJBLq9QKaw 9 hours ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side Memorial services planned for Catholic priest slain in wreck. https://t.co/ehhMWJXEiX https://t.co/NJBLq9QKaw 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Memorial for ironworker who was killed at CVG site [Video]Memorial for ironworker who was killed at CVG site

Members of Ironworkers Local 44 gathered to remember the life of Loren Shoemake, who died on a job site at CVG

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

Services for Francis DeMarco at St. Francis Wednesday [Video]Services for Francis DeMarco at St. Francis Wednesday

Rosemary's Creamery will be closed today in honor and celebration of its founder Francis DeMarco who died last week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.