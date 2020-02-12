Sospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia

New tonight.

A homicide investigation is underway in pharr tonight.

A man was shot dead in the front yard of the suspect's own home.

Police responded to the 400 block of east egly in pharr at about 5 this afternoon.

A 66 year old man shot and killed a man in his late 30's.

Police were responding to a call about a disturbance at that residence.

We are told the men knew each other..

A paramedic tended to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old suspect is now in police custody.