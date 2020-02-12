Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia

Sospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia

Video Credit: KRGV (Espanol) - Published < > Embed
Sospechoso de 66 Años en CustodiaSospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia

New tonight.

A homicide investigation is underway in pharr tonight.

A man was shot dead in the front yard of the suspect's own home.

Police responded to the 400 block of east egly in pharr at about 5 this afternoon.

A 66 year old man shot and killed a man in his late 30's.

Police were responding to a call about a disturbance at that residence.

We are told the men knew each other..

A paramedic tended to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old suspect is now in police custody.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.