Sospechoso de 66 Años en Custodia

New tonight.
A homicide investigation is underway in pharr tonight.
A man was shot dead in the front yard of the suspect's own home.
Police responded to the 400 block of east egly in pharr at about 5 this afternoon.
A 66 year old man shot and killed a man in his late 30's.
Police were responding to a call about a disturbance at that residence.
We are told the men knew each other..
A paramedic tended to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 66-year-old suspect is now in police custody.