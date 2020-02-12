Slain corrections officer's sister speaks out

We're learning new information tonight about the murder of a corrections officer at the french robertson prison unit.

Tonight we hear from that officer's sister... and she still has plenty of questions for the texas department of criminal justice.

Ktxs reporter will jensen spoke with her this afternoon.

George... she wants justice for her big sister.

She says she's been getting details from an employee at the prison... but very little information from the t-d- c-j.

She wants to know just how her sister was killed... and why she was put in such a dangerous situation... 9:32 no matter how disturbing those answers might be no matter how horrific the details might be we still deserve to know the true story.

:42 a demand for answers from the family of 55 year old marianne johnson.

The tdcj says the corrections officer was found unresponsive near the kitchen at the french robertson prison unit the morning of july 16th.

Johnson's sister says sources at the prison told her it was on lockdown... but 21 year old inmate dillion gage compton was still allowed to work in the kitchen with johnson... alone.

Compton is accused of killing her.

1:01 i want them to be held accountable.

Marianne was 5'4" and 90 pounds, and she was left alone and there's more to the story that's being told and they need to be held accountable.

She should never have been left alone during a lockdown.

:16 we spoke to johnson's sister, leni atkinson from her home in alabama.

Based on information she's gotten from inside the prison... she doesn't believe johnson died later at a hospital... as the tdcj claims. 3:05 i was also given information that she was in that storage unit and one of the c.o.s walked by without bothering to even look inside that storage closet to see if she was in there and closed the door, and that's where i believe she died.

:27 last week the tdcj confirmed an assistant warden was suspended for seven days and put on probation for four months... and recomended the dismissal of a corrections officer and two food service managers.

Leni says she'd like to see wardens "fired"... and policy changes.

3:57 i believe if she was checked on, if there were more security checks, she would still be alive, and i also believe had she been paired up with another c.o.

She would be alive, absolutely.

:04 we checked with the tdcj this afternoon to get answers and reaction to leni's statements.

A spokesperson has not responded so far tonight.

Last week a spokeperson told us the fault lies ultimately with the inmate who killed johnson.