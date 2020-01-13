Questions left surrounding deadly Jefferson City shooting

Announcer: abc 17 news at ten tonight, no one is facing charges yet -- after a man was shot and killed in jefferson city.

We told you as breaking news, a 25-year-old man was shot around 10-30 last night in the hawthorn park apartments area.

We reported, the man police arrested on scene was released today and is no longer a suspect since he may have acted in self defense.

Lindsey, bullets may have also damaged the nearby y-m-c-a.

# marissa/joey, you can see the y-m-c-a off ellis boulevard backs right up to the apartment complex here.

Our crews were on scene last night and saw a heavy police presence right behind the y- - c-a.

We're told bullets from the shooting also hit the y- but we're still working to get that confirmed with police.

Many questions still surround the deadly jefferson city shooting sunday night- like why it started and where exactly it happened.

Today, i talked to residents living in hawthone park apartments to find out more.

Some, who didn't want to appear on camera, say they heard the commotion.

Anonymous resident 1: "like si gunshots and then like two othe ones from somebody."

Abc 1 news crews on scene saw officer gathered around the back of the nearby y-m-c-a --in the spot where we found at least two bullet holes in the back of the building.

"they had the yellow tap around, like the police was by the white pool, like the parking lot of it."

But polic nor the y-m-c-a have returned my messages to confirm if it was from this shooting.

Some residents tell me this isn't the first time they've felt unsafe living in the apartments- but others say it helps to know two officers live in the complex.

"w have one that lives right across from where i live at an around the corner and i feel safe with them being around."

I also reached out to the y-m-c- a to see if anyone was inside the building on the other side of the wall with the bullets at the time- but i haven't heard back from them yet.

Reporting live in jefferson city, lindsey berning, abc 17 news.

Jefferson city police have not released the name of the shooter - nor the man killed.

They say they do not believe there is anyone else at large in